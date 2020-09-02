Around the same time Munich were dumped out of the Champions League, their former signing, Matildas star Emily Gielnik, was smashing the ball into the back of the net in Sweden.

She told The Women's Game she suffered "extreme adversity" at Munich, a club that she praised as dealing well with her recent injury concerns that brought forward her departure from the club, but also mislead her when she signed.

Munich rarely used Gielnik to her best, favouring a more technical, fast-paced style that went against her natural physical attributes and powerful demeanour.

Gielnik showed in the rare glimpses she was given at Munich that she was a true powerhouse - she scored the best goal of their entire Champions League campaign in one of her few relatively few appearances.

But despite making it clear when they signed Gielnik that her unique style (at least for Europeans) was a key reason they were interested, that turned out to be incorrect.

Suddenly she was injured and then without a club. It could have turned very sour, were it not for her natural ability and a well-timed move to one of Sweden's best-run football clubs.

Eighth-placed Vittjso may be small, even for the Damallsvenskan, but following her Munich experience, Gielnik is relishing the change and she appears finally back to her devastating best.

