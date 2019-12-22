With Canberra United needing a win to keep up with the likes of Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers in the race for finals football, they provided the finishing touches necessary to get past a gallant Adelaide United side, who once again produced a strong performance, but couldn't find the back of the net when it counted.

Sitting bottom of the ladder with zero points, Adelaide started the match on the front foot, but it was another case of 'close but no cigar' for the South Australian outfit as they fell behind to a Leena Khamis strike early on, before teenager Hayley Taylor-Young wrapped things up in the 78th minute with her maiden senior goal.

The Lady Reds halved the deficit through Emily Condon deep into stoppage time, but it was too little, too late as Canberra held on to hand Adelaide their fifth straight defeat of the season.

ADELAIDE UNITED

Sarah Willacy - 8

Was strong coming off her line and commanded her area well throughout the 90. Made a string of quality saves to keep her side in it during the second half but could do little about either goal.

Emily Hodgson - 7

Defended well and provided some forward output. Provided an excellent cross for Dawber in the first half but didn't really have many opportunities to overlap as Canberra sat deep for large parts of the match.

Amber Brooks - 6.5

The skipper was fantastic throughout as she stood firm in the Adelaide backline, but she was crucially caught out for the opening goal as her decision to step up proved costly, allowing Khamis a free run on goal which she did not waste.

Julia Ashley - 7

The American has an excellent understanding with her compatriot Brooks, and the pair did a fine job keeping the likes of Charley, Thorsnes and Khamis quiet for most of the match.