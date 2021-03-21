Adelaide United have boosted their W-League finals hopes with a vital win, but rain washed away Sydney's prospects of clinching the Premiership.

The torrent of rain dumped on Sydney on Saturday forced the postponement of the Sky Blues' home game against Melbourne Victory, denying them the chance to secure a win that would have wrapped up first spot.

It's yet to be decided when the rescheduled match will be played, but it's unlikely to be before this week's final round.

With second-placed Brisbane Roar not in action in round 13, Adelaide and Canberra United each gained ground with a win and knocked Victory out of the top four.

On Sunday, Adelaide trailed to a fourth-minute Olivia Price goal but hit back to score a 3-1 home win over Western Sydney Wanderers in front of a record crowd of 5159.

Isabel Hodgson equalised in the 18th minute and second-half goals from imports Maruschka Waldus and Fiona Worts secured the valuable victory which pushed them up to third behind Brisbane on goal difference.

However, it was Adelaide's final game and they face a nervous wait, as both Canberra and Victory could finish above them and bump United out of the top four.

Canberra finished the round fourth, after Michelle Heyman, was on target again to earn them a 1-0 away win over Newcastle on Friday,

Her tenth goal of the season in her 100th game for United briefly lifted them to third, though they dropped a spot after Adelaide's win.

Canberra hit the woodwork on several occasions and Newcastle goalkeeper Claire Coelho pulled off some fine saves to keep the scoreline close.

Only two points separate second from fifth, with Brisbane and Canberra each having one game to play and Victory two.

In the other round 13 game, Melbourne City continued their late-season resurgence, winning 1-0 at last-placed Perth.

A 67th minute Rhali Dobson goal made it back-to-back wins for City and almost certainly condemned Glory to the wooden spoon, following a club-record seventh straight loss.