SNAPSHOT OF THE A-LEAGUE WOMEN GRAND FINAL

* RESULT: Sydney FC beat Western United 4-0 at CommBank Stadium.

* THE STORY: Ante Juric's Sydney were looking to end their hoodoo of championship losses and tie the league record of four championships while Western United were aiming to become just the second expansion team to win a grand final in their inaugural year. The Sky Blues kicked off the scoring in the fourth minute with a header from Madison Haley. Natalie Tobin added a second in the 17th minute in similar circumstances. A 63rd minute penalty goal from Princess Ibini took Sydney to a massive three-goal lead. Haley claimed her second goal in the 90th minute to seal the match for the Sydney side.

* THE MOMENT: Sydney's fourth-minute goal set the tone for the rest of the match after American striker Haley tipped the ball into the back of the net with a header from a Mackenzie Hawkesby corner shot.

* THE STAR: A dominant player of the match performance from Haley, who bagged two goals and laid off another for Tobin, closed out the Sky Blue's successful season. Her finals-defining first-half goal helped kick off Sydney's scoring bonanza with an assist in the second goal before putting the nail in the coffin when she found the back of the net with her second goal.

* THE STATS: The crowd of 9,519 was a record for an ALW decider while Sydney FC skipper Tobin got to celebrate her 100th game milestone in style.

* THE QUOTE: "The last three grand finals have been heartbreaking but today was unbelievable" - Sydney captain Tobin.

* A GRAND STREAK: In their sixth consecutive grand final, Sydney snapped a three-year championship losing streak to add a fourth piece of silverware to their collection alongside their five premierships, cementing the club as the most successful in the league.

* TALKING POINT: The controversial decision to hold the grand final at CommBank Stadium as part of a deal with Destination NSW gave the Sky Blues a home advantage which in previous years would have been Western's, due to their 1-0 semi-final win. The crowd was undoubtedly pro-Sydney.