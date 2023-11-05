THEY SAID IT: "I'm really excited about what's to come" - Perth Glory coach Alex Epakis after his side rallied away to Canberra to claim a 3-2 win. The victory was Glory's first in the capital in 14 attempts and sent them to the top of the table with nine points to start the year.

WOMAN OF THE WEEK: Holly McNamara - Melbourne City's rising forward bagged a goal and an assist in an impressive performance but it wasn't enough to secure a win over Western United in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

STAT: Wellington made it two wins on the spin for the first time in their history. Wooden spooners in their first two years in the competition, the Phoenix backed up their 3-0 thrashing of Western Sydney with a 2-1 triumph over Brisbane.

BEAT THAT: Staying on Wellington, Annalie Longo had a debut to remember. The experienced New Zealand international made an instant impact, scoring with a looping shot on the turn into the top left corner and beyond the reach of Roar No. 1 Jordan Silkowitz.

TALKING POINT: Melbourne Victory scored their first win of the campaign with a 2-0 win over Adelaide but how threatening will they be when Matildas duo Emily Gielnik and Elise Kellond-Knight are back to full fitness?

UNDER PRESSURE: Adelaide United are yet to pick up a win this season and now face one of the most arduous away days in the competition - travelling to face the high-flying Perth Glory.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sydney's AFC exploits mean they and Canberra aren't in action. Adelaide make the trip to Perth and Victory host Newcastle in Saturday's games. On Sunday, Wellington host Western, Brisbane go to the Central Coast and the Wanderers face Melbourne City.