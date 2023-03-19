THEY SAID IT: "This group of players never ceases to impress me with their character and their togetherness, and this time of the year that sometimes is enough" - Victory coach Jeff Hopkins after his charges fought out a 1-1 draw with Canberra to close on a finals berth.

WOMAN OF THE WEEK: Young midfielder Bethany Gordon proved Western Sydney's unlikely hero against Brisbane, scoring her first two ALW goals in the Wanderers' upset 3-1 win.

THE MOMENT: Sydney FC looked bound to seal a 1-0 victory over Melbourne City. But a 94th minute corner from substitute Chelsea Blissett was turned in at the back post by Kaitlyn Torpey to tie things up in Melbourne's south-east.

BEAT THAT: It was a weekend for drama. Canberra appeared poised to beat Victory when Tiffany Eliadis coolly prodded home Maja Markovski's cross in the 88th minute to snatch a point.

STAT ATTACK: Michelle Heyman keeps on achieving. By turning out for Canberra against Victory, the A-League Women's record goalscorer yesterday drew level with former Sydney FC captain Teresa Polias for the most games played (157).

WORLD CUP WATCH: Plenty of Matildas hit the scoreboard. Newly-capped defender Clare Hunt scored for Western Sydney while Brisbane striker Larissa Crummer also scored. Electric Sydney forward Cortnee Vine found the back of the net against City, whose own winger Holly McNamara continued to impress in her return from an ACL tear.

TALKING POINT: Brisbane Roar became the second club this season hit with a points deduction for using an ineligible player. Brisbane have been deducted three points, their 2-0 weekend win against United stripped from them and replaced with a 3-0 loss after they played the suspended Ayesha Norrie. Canberra received a points deduction for an additional substitution against Sydney FC.

UNDER PRESSURE: The league will face a couple of stern tests with both Canberra and Brisbane to appeal their respective points deductions, arguing a fourth official and league officials respectively played a role in their breaches.

WHAT'S NEXT: Western United will attempt to close on the premiers' plate and strike a hammer blow to Canberra's finals hopes when they meet on Saturday, when fellow premiership aspirants Sydney take on strugglers Adelaide United. Victory can all but seal a finals berth if they beat Brisbane on Sunday, while Perth realistically need to beat City to stay firmly in the hunt.