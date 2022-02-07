SNAPSHOT OF A-LEAGUE WOMEN ROUND 10

THEY SAID IT: "We didn't lose because of the ref, but we didn't win because of the referee and ultimately there needs to be some level of accountability or some type of investigation to ensure the quality is maintained with the referees." - Perth coach Alex Epakis wasn't happy after the Glory's draw with Canberra.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: If Adelaide are to finally break their existence-long finals drought, Fiona Worts will have a big say in that happening. Worts was again front and centre against Newcastle, scoring an excellent brace in the 3-0 win.

TALKING POINT: Wellington Phoenix are facing the prospect of naming an outfield player as their reserve goalkeeper if captain Lily Alfeld receives a New Zealand call-up next week, due to restrictions placed on the expansion outfit by the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) upon their entry into the competition around visa and Kiwi players. They have just one other goalkeeper, Brianna Edwards, on their books.

BEAT THAT: Matildas young gun Holly McNamara pulled out a top-drawer goal against Western Sydney, playing a one-two with Leah Davidson before dancing past an opponent and unleashing a lovely strike.

STAT ATTACK: City goalkeeper Melissa Barbieri's appearance against the Wanderers came 24 years and 364 days after her Women's NSL debut, marking a remarkable quarter-century as a professional.

UNDER PRESSURE: Canberra United are still searching for that elusive win after nine games, with three goals not enough to snatch three points off Perth. After making the finals last season, it's been quite the fall for Vicki Linton's United, who now sit ninth.

UP NEXT: After two wins on the bounce, Melbourne Victory will face Newcastle on Tuesday, while Perth play Adelaide on Thursday - two games crucial to determining the finals places. Winless pair Canberra and Wellington face off on Friday night.

