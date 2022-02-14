The A-League Western Australian side will bring their two teams to Tasmania to play four matches at the end of February. Three men's matches and one women's game will take place in Launceston.

Perth Glory Tasmania move

Perth Glory have announced that four of their fixtures will be held in Tasmania this month.

Three men's matches and one women's game will take place in Launceston.

The move was done with support from the Tasmanian state government.

Perth Glory's A-League road trips, which has had both their men's and women's outfits based in New South Wales for the majority of their respective seasons, is now about to take a detour through Tasmania.

The club and the Government of Tasmania have announced that they have come to an agreement for the state to host four A-League matches at the end of February.

The men's squad will spend the last week in Tassie, playing matches in Launceston on Sunday 20 February, Wednesday 23 February and Sunday 27 February. At present they are scheduled to play Brisbane on the 20, Macarthur on the 23 and Western United on the 27.

The last game is expected to be the double header with the women's squad who are currently scheduled to face Sydney FC. There is no confirmation yet if those clubs are the ones who will be heading to Launceston or if changes will be made.

Glory CEO Tony Pignata spoke about his club's move when the announced change was made:

“We’re very excited to be bringing both our ISUZU UTE A-League and Liberty A-League teams to Tasmania for what promises to be a superb week of football,” said Pignata.

“On behalf of the club, I would like to thank the Tasmanian State Government for their outstanding level of support and for being so welcoming.

“We know there is a passionate local football community in Tasmania and we are really looking forward to engaging with them during our time in the State.”

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein likewise remarked on the club heading to his state.

“These four matches present a fantastic opportunity for fans around Tasmania to show up and enjoy top flight football.” said Gutwein.

“We look forward to working closely with Perth Glory and hope to see even more A-League content returning to Tasmania in the future.”

Western Australian border restrictions required the club to play the majority of their home games away from home to avoid quarantine requirements that would affect both Glory and the visiting team.

So far this season both sides have only plated a single home game in their state, their respective first games of the year.

Perth Glory will not be the only team to play matches in Tasmania. Victoria based Western United, who have previously held matches in Tasmania, will be returning to the state in April. Unlike Glory, United's temporary move was agreed while due to the club's lack of home stadium.

Western's Wyndham City Stadium has begun construction but is not expected to be completed until 2023.

