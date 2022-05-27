Melbourne Victory midfielder Jake Brimmer has claimed the Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League Men's best player, while Adelaide's Fiona Worts won the Julie Dolan Medallist for her prolific A-League Women's campaign.

2021-22 Dolan Warren Awards

The A-League's 2021-22 season awards were handed out this week.

Jake Brimmer took home the Johnny Warren Medal with Fiona Warts winning the Julie Dolan Medal.

Tom Rogic and Sam Kerr won the men and women's PFA Player of the Year awards.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Brimmer, who shared the Mark Viduka Medal with Central Coast's Kye Rowles following Victory's FFA Cup final win over the Mariners in February, finished a clear winner on 32 votes.

Brisbane Roar's Jay O'Shea (25) and Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin (24) finished second and third on the medal count.

Newcastle's Brazilian playmaker Daniel Penha and last year's joint winner, Macarthur FC captain Ulises Davila, rounded out the top five, finishing level on 23 votes.

It's the third time a Victory player has won the prize after Carlos Hernandez (2010) and Marco Rojas (2013).

In his second season with Victory following a move from Perth Glory, Brimmer scored seven goals as new coach Tony Popovic guided the team to a second-place finish.

For the club's dramatic transformation under him, Popovic was named men's coach of the year with Newcastle's Angus Thurgate announced as young men's player of the year.

He took @gomvfc from cellar dwellers to Semi Finalists 👏



Congratulations to @gomvfc's Tony Popovic on taking out 'Coach of the Year'!



Follow live: https://t.co/2cWbBhZqEK#DolanWarrenAwards pic.twitter.com/vUOrn06Nrv — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) May 26, 2022

Western United defender Ben Garuccio's remarkable scorpion kick finish in February against Western Sydney was unsurprisingly named men's goal of the year.

The A-League Women's golden boot winner Worts took out the voting in the Julie Dolan Medal by a single vote from Brisbane Roar midfielder Katrina Gorry.

The English striker, who scored 13 goals in 14 games for the Reds, tallied 18 votes to Gorry's 17 as the Matildas' midfielder made a successful comeback to the game after taking time out for the birth of her daughter Harper.

Melbourne City's Holly McNamara and Sydney FC's Mackenzie Hawkesby finished tied on 15 votes with fellow Sky Blue Cortnee Vine rounding out the top five on 14 votes.

McNamara was named young player of the year while Sydney's Rachel Lowe won goal of the year.

Adelaide's Adrian Stenta was named women's coach of the year after guiding the Reds to their maiden finals campaign.

Congratulations to @AdelaideUnited's Adrian Stenta on winning Coach of the Year 👏



Follow live: https://t.co/sZKRfinTYc pic.twitter.com/MEzdveDMLn — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) May 26, 2022

In other awards announced on Friday night, Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic won the Men's PFA player of the year with Denis Genreau named Men's PFA young player of the year.

Matildas superstar Sam Kerr was named Women's PFA player of the year with Mary Fowler taking out the young player prize.

🏅 #PFAPlayersAwards 🏅#DolanWarren



Stars of Australiaâ€™s national teams Kerr, Rogic, Genreau and Fowler win PFA awards.



Full awards wrap: https://t.co/3W8egCOxvI pic.twitter.com/L3E3Kv4Q43 — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) May 26, 2022

DOLAN WARREN AWARDS - 2021-22 ROLL OF HONOUR:

Johnny Warren Medal: Jake Brimmer (Melbourne Victory)

Julie Dolan Medal: Fiona Worts (Adelaide United)

Men's Coach of the Year: Tony Popovic (Melbourne Victory)

Women's Coach of the Year: Adrian Stenta (Adelaide United)

Men's Young Player of the Year: Angus Thurgate (Newcastle Jets)

Women's Young Player of the Year: Holly McNamara (Melbourne City)

Men's Goal of the Year: Ben Garuccio (Western United)

Goal of the Year contender from former #Adelaide United defender Ben Garrucio #ALeague 💯âš½ï¸😱👀 pic.twitter.com/imseksTy5h — John Casey (@JohnCasey2880) February 20, 2022

Women's Goal of the Year: Rachel Lowe (Sydney FC)

Rachel Lowe has picked up the A-League Women's Goal of the Year Award for her belter against the Nix at WIN Stadium in December! 🏆



A shot and a player worthy of such an accolade. Congratulations, Rachel 🙌💙#DolanWarrenAwards #SydneyIsSkyBlue pic.twitter.com/pdZ1J6IH3Q — Sydney FC (@SydneyFC) May 26, 2022

Men's Golden Boot: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City)

In 2021-22, there were none more deadly in front of goal than Jamie Maclaren!



The @MelbourneCity forward takes out the Golden Boot 👏



Follow live: https://t.co/2cWbBhZqEK#DolanWarrenAwards pic.twitter.com/fD6aKWTyyV — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) May 26, 2022

Women's Golden Boot: Fiona Worts (Adelaide United)

Fiona Worts is your 2021/22 season @aleaguewomen Golden Boot winner after scoring 13 goals. âš½#DolanWarren pic.twitter.com/EwR3VrXXAa — Adelaide United (@AdelaideUnited) May 26, 2022

Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Mark Birighitti (Central Coast Mariners)

The safest hands in the @IsuzuUTE A-League 🧤



Congratulations to @CCMariners' Mark Birighitti on taking out the 'Goalkeeper of the Year'!



Follow live: https://t.co/2cWbBhZqEK#DolanWarrenAwards pic.twitter.com/sjZBDgidbk — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) May 26, 2022

Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Casey Dumont (Melbourne Victory)

What a season for @gomvfc's Casey Dumont! 🧤



She now adds 'Goalkeeper of the Year' to the list after taking out the @LibFinancial A-League Championship.



Congratulations, @CaseyDumont



Follow live: https://t.co/sZKRfinTYc pic.twitter.com/YXYubW6VM8 — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) May 26, 2022

Club Championship Trophy: Melbourne City

Men's Referee of the Year: Alex King

Women's Referee of the Year: Lara Lee

Men's PFA Young Player of the Year: Denis Genreau

🏅 #PFAPlayersAwards 🏅#DolanWarren



What a remarkable last year it's been for young gun Denis Genreau.



🏆 Ligue 2 Title

âš½ 34 appearances for Toulouse FC

🇦🇺 Represented Olyroos at the Tokyo Olympics

âž•

🏅 PFA Harry Kewell Medal pic.twitter.com/KtHBPAB9pV — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) May 26, 2022

Women's PFA Young Player of the Year: Mary Fowler

🏅 #PFAPlayersAwards 🏅#DolanWarren



It's been an amazing last year for young star Mary Fowler.



âš½ Debut goal for the Matildas

🇦🇺 Represented Matildas at the AFC Women's Asian Cup

4ï¸âƒ£ goals for Montpellier HSC

âž•

🏅 PFA Young Women's Footballer of the Year#SupportingThePlayers pic.twitter.com/ugC4VoFuHO — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) May 26, 2022

Men's PFA Player of the Year: Tom Rogic

🏅 #PFAPlayersAwards 🏅#DolanWarren



What a season it was for Tom Rogic.



🏆 Scottish Premiership

🏆 Scottish Cup

âš½ 6 goals, 10 assists for Celtic

â­ 6 matches and 4 wins for the Socceroos

âž•

🏅PFA Men's Footballer of the Year#SupportingThePlayers pic.twitter.com/5Aend1gPNP — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) May 26, 2022

Women's PFA Player of the Year: Sam Kerr

🏅 #PFAPlayersAwards 🏅#DolanWarren



Another incredible season for Sam Kerr.



â­ 100th Matildas Cap

âš½ 2022 AFC Womenâ€™s Asian Cup Golden Boot

🏆 FA Womenâ€™s Super League Title

🏆 FA Womenâ€™s Cup

âš½ FAWSL Golden Boot

âž•

🏅 PFA Women's Footballer of the Year pic.twitter.com/vti7oXzdOf — Professional Footballers Australia (@thepfa) May 26, 2022

More news can be found using this link.