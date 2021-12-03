To start Round One of this campaign there are two matches scheduled on Friday, two matches on Saturday and one match on Sunday. Three of the games are double headers with both or one of the teams' men's side.

A-League Women Round One

Five matches will take place during the first Round with all sides featuring.

Wellington Phoenix will make their club debut in the "dub".

All games are available on Paramount+ with Sunday's match also simulcast on 10Bold.

The opening match of the season will also be Wellington Phoenix's first ever franchise A-League Women's game. The team has come a long way quickly since announcing their intention to create a women's side in September of this year.

2020-21 Premiers winners Sydney FC start their season on Saturday while defending champions Melbourne Victory will play in the last game of the weekend on Sunday. With an even number of teams now in the "dub", there is no bye-week for any clubs in the first round.

All teams are starting anew, with most having undergone moderate to significant turnover of players during the offseason. Perth Glory in particular invested a lot, recruiting early in order to not repeat the winless season they had last campaign.

Friday, December 3, 2021

Wellington Phoenix versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: WIN Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: Note: This is the first match of a double header with the clubs A-League Men's sides. Their Round Three game kicks off at 19:45 AEDT.

Canberra United versus Melbourne City

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Viking Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Sydney FC versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: This is the first match of a double header with the clubs A-League Men's sides. Their Round Three game kicks off at 19:45 AEDT.

Perth Glory versus Brisbane Roar

Time: 22:05 AEDT

Where: Macedonia Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Melbourne Victory versus Adelaide United

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+ and 10Bold

Note: This is the first match of a double header with Victory's A-League Men's side. Their Round Three game against Perth Glory kicks off at 18:45 AEDT.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.