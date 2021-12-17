The players in question, Heidi Dennis and Isabella Shuttleworth, were both awarded professional contracts, adding them to the side for the remainder of the season.

Brisbane Roar Signings

Brisbane Roar have added teenagers Heidi Dennis and Isabella Shuttleworth to their side.

Both players are products of the Queensland Academy of Sport.

The A-League Women's signing window is now closed.

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre had announced that the club would be taking a more Queensland-centric approach in the players they targeting. Speaking to the club's website Pourre said:

"As the only professional club in Queensland, we are proud to provide a platform for our people to really grow in the lead-up to the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023. Our focus on promoting Queensland talent is all about rewarding the fantastic footballers we have here."

Also adding "That doesn't mean every player has to be born and bred here, but our principal philosophy is to promote those who have developed here, who have done well in a Roar shirt in the past or who have formed close ties to Queensland."

The addition of Dennis and Shuttleworth follows this modus operandi. Both are still teenagers, products of the Queensland Academy of Sport and have played in the National Premier League Queensland competition.

Shuttleworth is the older of the two players, at 18-years of age, and plays in goal. Speaking upon signing with the club, she stated:

“I’m so happy to sign my first professional contract with the Roar.

“I’m a Queenslander so it’s really exciting to be at home and training with all these amazing women.

“I trained a bit with the team last year and that was exciting but now coming into my ‘second season’, I’m getting into the rhythm and finding it more comfortable.

“And I really like training under [Goalkeeper Coach] Brody [Sams] and with our other goalkeepers.

“I’d love to play for the Matildas eventually, that’s my ultimate goal, but I know I’ll have to go step by step to get there.”

Dennis is only 16 years of age and plays in defence. The multi-sport athlete has also signed a development deal with Queensland Reds' Rugby Sevens. When discussing her second sports contract now with Brisbane, Dennis stated:

“It’s super exciting. It’s a big deal. I’ve been working towards this for a long time and I’m keen for the rest of the season.

“I’m getting used to training. The start was a big step up from the QAS, a lot higher intensity, but I’m settling in well.

“I’m hoping to do well and get some game time.”

She and Shuttleworh may do just that this Round 3, with the club stating both players are available for the club's A-League Women's match against Melbourne Victory at Moreton Daily Stadium on Saturday.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.