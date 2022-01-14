Leena Khamis will once again feature in the A-League Women, after joining Perth Glory on a short-term injury contract. The Western Australian club were able to sign Khamis due to the number of serious injuries that the side is currently experiencing.

Khamis has been signed to a short-term injury replacement contract.

Three attackers are currently injured within Perth Glory's squad.

The 25 cap Matilda will have been signed in every season of the A-League Women.

More A-League Women's news can be found on The Women's Game.

Khamis' joining of Perth Glory will mark her 14th season in the A-League. The 35 year old first debuted in 2008 with Sydney FC and would go on to win the Premiership twice with the Blues and the Championship once.

After ten years with the Blues, the former Golden Boot winner would also go on to represent Canberra United and Western Sydney Wanderers. She has made more than 120 appearances in Australia's top women's league and has 25 Matildas caps.

Glory signed Khamis on a short term injury replacement contract after the side lost Cyera Hintzen, Susan Phonsongkham and Demi Koulizakis to injury. Head coach Alex Epakis spoke of the addition of his newest striker:

"I am really pleased and excited to have Leena on board over the next few weeks. She has already had an instant impact on the team and training environment.



“Leena brings a priceless amount of experience and competitive attitude and that will certainly add to our competitiveness and goals over the coming weeks.



“It’s very unfortunate to be without some players who have done well for us so far this season, but I know Leena is relishing the opportunity to provide a big impact for us.”

Khamis for her part expressed her join about returning to the "Dub":

“I still had the drive and passion to go on and play the 2022 season, but unfortunately wasn’t given the opportunity.

“Alex got in contact with me and we had a really good chat regarding the team and how I could possibly help out.

“I think these ladies are a special group. They have a really good chance to push for Finals this season and I hope to achieve it with them.



“We aim to play Semi-Finals football because based on history, anything can happen once you’re there.

Khamis will be available for this weekend's A-League Women's clash against Newcastle Jets. Perth are currently in sixth place in the ladder, one place behind Jet.

