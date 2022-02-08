All A-League Women's teams are scheduled to play over the next six days with two mid-week matches on the books. Four teamster scheduled to play twice over that period in the Australian Professional League's attempt to catch up on previously postponed fixtures. The full schedule is listed below.

A-League Women's February 8-13 schedule

All ten teams will play over the next six days, with four teams playing twice in that period.

Seven fixtures are currently scheduled including two mid-week matches.

Entering this week's play Sydney FC remain atop the ladder with Wellington in tenth place.

The Australian Professional League's February Football Frenzy continues this week. In total the the APL has 23 matches scheduled over 24 days in February, including seven games this week.

The fixture congestion is in part designed to catch up on previously postponed games, delayed due to both COVID-19 and border closures. For a number of teams this means little time between matches.

Four teams are particularly affected by this this week. Glory play Adelaide United on Thursday evening before facing Melbourne City three days later on Sunday. Adelaide likewise have a Sunday fixture having to make the road trip from to Queensland to play Roar.

Melbourne Victory and Newcastle Jets also play two fixtures. Victory will also have three days between fixtures while Jets will have four. However, both sides did play last Friday, which means they will have played three games in nine and ten days respectively.

Entering this week's play Sydney FC remain undefeated atop the ladder while Wellington are still looking for their first win. Melbourne City is trailing the Sky Blues by four points. Adelaide, Melbourne and Perth are all close and vying for final series position.

City's Hannah Wilkinson retains her goal scoring crown, with nine this season. Chelsie Dawber is nipping at her heels though with seven so far. Mackenzie Hawkesbury remains atop the assists table, having provided six for Sydney FC.

The table is as follows. The full schedule with broadcasting links is listed below.

The 'February Football Frenzy' has become 𝙘𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 🔥



With the finals series now weeks away, it is now or never in the race for the top four 🏃â€â™€ï¸



Seven days. Seven games.



This week should be fun 💥#WeAreALeagues @LibFinancial pic.twitter.com/i3XrHF6kz3 — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) February 6, 2022

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Newcastle Jets versus Melbourne Victory

Time: 17:25 AEDT

Stadium: McDonald Jones Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Perth Glory versus Adelaide United

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Stadium: Central Coast Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Friday, February 11, 2022

Canberra United versus Wellington Phoenix

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Viking Park

Broadcast: Paramount +

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Melbourne Victory versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 16:50 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Perth Glory versus Melbourne City

Time: 15:05 AEDT

Stadium: Central Coast Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Brisbane Roar versus Adelaide United

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Stadium: Moreton Daily Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+, Bold and 10Play

Newcastle Jets versus Sydney FC

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: No. 2 Sportsground

Broadcast: Paramount+

