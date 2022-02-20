SNAPSHOT OF A-LEAGUE WOMEN ROUND 12

THEY SAID IT: "It probably would be better to lose the game and not lose the player." - City coach Rado Vidosic after his team beat leaders Sydney FC 2-1 but lost young gun Holly McNamara to a potentially serious knee injury

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Chelsie Dawber continued her fine season, scoring two goals and assisting Fiona Worts for another in Adelaide's 4-1 win over Wellington. But the Reds will sweat on a knee issue that saw the gun striker leave the pitch early.

@AdelaideUnited find the opener 🔥



Chelsie Dawber continues her stellar run of form, firing it home for her NINTH goal of the season 👏







— Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) February 18, 2022

TALKING POINT: Sydney FC didn't travel outside New South Wales in their opening 10 games and didn't concede a goal in recording nine wins and a draw. In their first two interstate trips, they have slipped to a 2-2 draw against Melbourne Victory and a 2-1 loss to City. They'll end the regular season with a trip to Tasmania against Perth before facing in-form United in Adelaide.

BEAT THAT: You'll struggle to see a better pass than Tyla-Jay Vlajnic's against Sydney FC. The left wing-back turned in traffic onto her right boot and threaded a wonderful ball through Sydney's line to Kaitlyn Torpey to score City's second goal.

STAT ATTACK: In reaching their 10th goals of the season against Wellington, Adelaide duo Fiona Worts and Dawber drew level with City's Hannah Wilkinson at the top of the golden boot race. They're the first duo from the same team to reach double figures since Sam Kerr and Kate Gill at Perth Glory in 2014.

Three players, two clubs, THIRTY goals 🤩



As we enter the final two weeks of the @LibFinancial A-League, the race for the Golden Boot is well and truly on.



The 'February Football Frenzy' has certainly given this a shake up! #WeAreALeagues — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) February 21, 2022

UNDER PRESSURE: Melbourne Victory fought hard to earn a point against Sydney but looked fatigued against Perth, who pulled off a brilliant 2-0 win over the reigning champions. Fourth-placed Victory are now just a point ahead of the Glory and will have to grit out their final three games if they're to maintain a finals spot.

UP NEXT: More tight turnarounds coming up. On Tuesday Victory host Canberra, who are coming off a big win over Western Sydney. City play Brisbane on Thursday, then Canberra are back in action again on Friday, hosting Newcastle.