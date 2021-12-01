The two year deal will see non-bank lender Liberty as the new naming partner of the A-League Women's league. The agreement is reported to be a multi-million dollar sponsorship. It also includes player kit branding, signage, branding rights across all A-Leagues channels, digital content and activation rights at all A-League Women’s matches.

This is not the first involvement in sports of the new sponsor. Liberty also has preexisting sponsorship deals with Melbourne Renegades' BBL and WBBL teams as well as with Essendon's AFLW team.

During the announcement of the new agreement with the A-Leagues, Liberty CEO James Boyle said the following:

“With participating teams across Australia and New Zealand, the A-Leagues share our culture of diversity and our pioneering spirit.

“The competition has taken significant strides towards creating a more inclusive sport. Like Liberty, the leagues are passionate about fostering gender equality on and off the field.



“Through the Liberty A-League, we reaffirm our support for women in professional sport.

"Just as we have helped to raise the profile of women’s cricket in the Big Bash League (WBBL), we’re passionate about helping to provide the platform women’s football deserves.”

The announcement follows a similar sponsorship deal announced last October for the A-League Men now commercially renamed the Isuzu UTE A-League. Speaking of this new women's league sponsor A-Leagues Managing Director Danny Townsend said:

“The A-Leagues is proud and excited to welcome Liberty as a new naming rights partner.

"The team shares our passion for football, for diversity and for empowering women to pursue their dreams.

“We have seen a significantly expanding interest in women’s football – from grassroots through to the Matildas.

"By investing in women’s professional football through Liberty A-League, we offer more pathways for emerging players, ensuring our world-class competition is truly sustainable”.

The Liberty A-League kicks off this Friday for its 2021-22 season.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.