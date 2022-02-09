Perth Glory are on the edge of a finals position, Adelaide United are holding onto theirs. Both of these sides boast attacking flair and well-balanced midfields. This game it vital for both sides as the two challengers for the top four meet.

Perth Glory versus Adelaide United

Perth Glory's finals chances are in doubt after two draw in three games

Adelaide United can keep their third place position and beat a top four contender

Both teams have some of the league's most exciting strikers

Perth has been a vastly improved outfit from last season. They have gone from a bottom placed side to a potential semi-finalist, and currently sit fifth on the table behind Melbourne Victory. Although the defending champions do have a game in hand.

Glory’s have strengthened in every area of the pitch. An attack largely dependant in Hana Lowry last season now had Lisa De Vanna, Cyera Hintzen and a re-deployed Sofia Sakalis. On the injury list sit Alana Jancevski and the perennially unlucky Gemma Craine and Susan Phonsongkham.

In response to the injuries up front. Alex Epakis had brought in Leena Khamis to help out. Her experience and guile in the final third is a huge asset for Glory.

Midfielders Lowry, Mie Leth Jans and Deborah de La Harpe have been improving throughout the season, and all are capable of chipping in with goals.

This week they come up against an Adelaide United defence that has conceded just once in the last four games, to second placed Melbourne City. Since that 1-0 defeat they have scored seven times as their form improves each week.

Perth will be their toughest test in that run of victories. It will be the first time they have faced a team comfortably in the top half of the table.

Adelaide fans might draw confidence from the recent exploits of their two strikers. Fiona Worts and Chelsie Dawber have both been scoring regularly. Worts finished off Newcastle Jets with a brace and Dawber scored twice against The Wanderers in the previous week.

Both are inventive, confident and powerful strikers. Worts first goal against Newcastle was and example the team at their best.

Adelaide moved the ball from centre back to the edge of the box in a move involving several slick, aggressive, uninterrupted passes.

When Worts received the ball she fired emphatically past Claire Coelho with a left footed half volley.

At the start of the season, Adelaide was struggling for results. However, Worts was always looking dangerous even without scoring, her shots were just bouncing off the bar or skimming wide. Now they are going in.

Dawber has suddenly risen to be among the leagues best strikers and she currently sits two goals behind golden boot leader Hannah Wilkinson. In support is Emily Condon, if Perth Glory give away any free kicks, she will be eager to test out Morgan Aquino.

Glory will be confident that they can get a result too. They will be frustrated by the 3-3 draw with Canberra United and the defence will not want to concede three goals again.

This game more than any other this round will shape the top four in the final rounds of the season. If Glory lose, they risk losing control of their own destiny. If Adelaide win, they only need a couple of more positive results to secure a historic position for the club.

It might be a tighter game then the attacking talent suggests, but it will be an engaging one.

