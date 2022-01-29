Perth Glory and Wellington Phoenix will face off at Wanderers Football Park on Monday night in an A-League Women's match that could be season defining.

Perth Glory versus Wellington Phoenix

Wellington suffered a close defeat to fourth placed Adelaide United last week

Perth Glory are on the verge of a top four position

The Phoenix are still looking for their first win of the season

The Phoenix are improving, and faster than most thought they would. The league's newest side, made up of a core of New Zealand youth internationals, have impressed in patches since the season began. However, in the last few games they have produced some full 90 minute performances.

They suffered consecutive significant losses to Sydney FC and Melbourne City, where they conceded nine goals in two games. Their next two matches were single goal losses. They pushed Adelaide United all the way to the final seconds and had the top four contenders pinned in their own half in the dying minutes.

Their latest match saw them lead Brisbane Roar 2-0 until Katrina Gorry decided to change matters almost by herself.

Alyssa Whinham scored her first A-League Women’s goal against the Roar and was dynamic against Adelaide. The attacking midfielder is confident on the ball and only some hesitation in the final third is preventing her from being a consistently dangerous player.

Kate Taylor is almost a sure bet to win Wellington’s player of the season. When the vice-captain plays well, the team is hard to beat.

This week, they face Perth Glory who are pressing hard to make it into the top four. Above them sit Melbourne Victory as well as Adelaide United and Alex Epakis’ side will feel it is possible to leapfrog one of them.

Perth’s recruiting blitz in the off-season is paying dividends now. The squad has the depth to remain competitive despite being hit by injuries and COVID.

South Melbourne recruit Sofia Sakalis was used as a centre forward against Western Sydney. She showed her adaptability and skill in an unfamiliar role. Sakalis was Glory’s most dangerous attacker in the first half and was unlucky not to score at least one.

Against Western Sydney, Perth attacked almost relentlessly while the Wanderers tried to catch them on the counterattack. Wellington looked similarly stubborn against Adelaide United and this upcoming game could have a similar pattern for both sides.

Both teams have excellent individual defenders, Tash Rigby and Kim Carroll for Perth, Zoe Mcmeeken and Taylor for The Phoenix. Both also have a young attacking midfielder that can change a game, Sakalis and Whinham respectively.

Perth may have the edge up forward. Lisa De Vanna and Alanna Jancevski bring the exact type of experience and firepower that Wellington are missing this season.

If their strikers cannot find they net, they have players in midfield like Hana Lowry or Deborah-Ann Del La Harpe who can get the job done.

On their current upward trajectory, Wellington will be optimistic of a result this week, they have nothing to lose. Perth Glory know that a finals position is in reach, they have everything to gain.

This match is primed to be the game of the week.

