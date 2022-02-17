Adelaide have just celebrated a huge win to enhance their finals chance. They have the leagues most prolific strike duo and a fast attacking game plan.

Adelaide United versus Wellington Phoenix

Adelaide and Wellington both recorded significant wins last week.

The Reds can continue a push for a top four spot.

Wellington have no reserve goalkeeper.

Adrian Stenta's team started last weekend having just lost to Perth Glory in a game that they should have won. They went a gal down in the first half but after Susan Phonsongkham was sent off they had a numerical advantage for much of the match.

The Reds had been in brilliant form leading up that game and the match was billed (in this column) as a mini final. When they lost to Perth, questions immediately began to be asked. With finals within their grasp, had the curse of previous seasons returned?

Adelaide United put that notion to rest with a relentless display against Brisbane Roar. The 8-2 loss was significant as Brisbane’s biggest defeat, but playing the way they did, Adelaide would have beaten anybody that day, and by a decent margin.

Fiona Worts’ five goals was an equal record for a top-level women’s game in Australia, and she was unlucky not to score more.

Sit back, relax and enjoy Fiona Worts's record equalling haul 😍



Five goals in a single @LibFinancial A-League match.



Incredible!



Worts on fire: https://t.co/6ftqSEbVEm#WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/79WMIdj484 — Liberty A-League (@aleaguewomen) February 13, 2022

Chelsie Dawber continued to dominate as a creator and scorer, while Dylan Holmes was dynamic in midfield.

They eliminated any suggestion of a mental barrier or physical fatigue. With the season on the line, they put in their best performance so far.

This week, they face Wellington Phoenix on a high after their first win, but not without obstacles to another victory.

The Phoenix have steadily improved over the course of the season, and a first win in their history seemed possible.

They are an inexperienced team but not lacking in quality. The back four has been impressive since round once, and Alyssa Whinham earned a nod as Young Player of The Month for January.

Their first win was not a ground out, 1-0 or lucky late set piece triumph. This was an excellent team performance over the full 90 minutes against a side that would have expected a result.

3-0 was the score line and Wellington played in way that reflected that. Canberra had chances and should have had at least one goal, but this was Wellington’s day.

After Chloe Knott opened the scoring, Canberra were forced to chase the lead. Once Grace Jale finished emphatically after a counter attack the result seemed inevitable.

Chloe Knott's pass 🤩

Grace Jale's speed 💪

Grace Jale's finish 😎



💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/l3x4aTrX6K — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) February 12, 2022

Wellington will come into this game significantly weakened. Talismanic goalkeeper Lily Alfeld has been called to the New Zealand national team.

So far, Wellington’s pleas to include a short term reserve goalkeeper in their squad have gone unanswered. They face the prospect of playing the in-form Adelaide with only one recognized shot-stopper.

Brianna Edwards will get her opportunity to start in goal for everybody’s second favorite team. She will be facing a record equaling goal scorer, and a side that looks to continuously pass forward.

The fitness of Kate Taylor remains unknown and the prospect of facing Adelaide without her will be another test for Gemma Lewis’ young side.

Wellington have nothing to lose in this game, they are disadvantaged but they have shown that is no barrier to performance this season.

A result here would send shockwaves through the competition. Adelaide have it all to play for, another three points would make them almost certain of a top four finish if other results go their way.

This is poised to be a terrific game, steeped in consequence between two attacking teams in confident form.

