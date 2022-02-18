Heavy electric storms and hailstorms led to the postponement of last night's A-League women's game between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United. The game has now been officially postponed for today.

The Wellington - Adelaide game has been rescheduled for Friday, February 18, 2022.

Both sides are coming off victories, looking to continue their winning ways.

Thunderstorms and hail arrived in Wollongong last evening just prior to the start of the night's only A-League Women's clash. After having delayed the kick off by almost two hours, officials postponed the match between Wellington Phoenix and Adelaide United.

Kelli Brown just loving life in the hail



💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/q9FIct8KOW — Wellington Phoenix (@WgtnPhoenixFC) February 17, 2022

The game was only the latest A-League fixtures pushed back this season. In a move to ensure that the game can go ahead as soon as possible, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) have announced that the game will go ahead this after noon at 16:05 AEDT.

A lack of weekend games from either side allowed for the quick rescheduling. However, due to the quick turnaround the APL has likewise announced that no fans will be allowed to be present for the clash.

Last night was not completely without competition though. During the wait Adelaide challenged Wellington to a virtual game of connect four. The Women's Game can report that United won the match.

