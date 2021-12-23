Round 5's A-League Men's match attendances rose to the highest weekly average since the opening Round of this year's season. The A-League Women's Round 3 standalone matches average attendance however went to their lowest this campaign.

Past Weekends A-League Attendances

Second highest average attendance for men, lowest for standalone women's matches.

Men's Melbourne Derby recorded second highest attendance of the year.

Friday, December 17's men's and women's matches recorded the lowest attendances of each A-League campaign.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

The men's average attendance rose in large part due to the turnout of this season's first men's Melbourne Derby which attracted 19640 people. It is the second highest A-League Men's attendance after Round 1's Sydney Derby attracted 23118.

Round 5 men's and Round 3 women's also registered the lowest attendances of the season, 2353 and 496 people respectively, for both matches the took place on Friday, December 17.

One match for both the A-League Men's and Women's was postponed due to COVID-19 factors.

Scroll below to find the attendances so far including this past weekends. They are in chronological order. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.

Round 1 from Friday, November 19 to Sunday November 21.

Average attendance 10544.

Date Time (AEDT) Match Stadium Attendance Fri Nov 19 7:45pm Melbourne City versus Brisbane Roar AAMI Park 7213 Sat Nov 20 7:45pm Western Sydney Wanderers versus Sydney FC CommBank Stadium 23118 Sat Nov 20 7:45pm Western United versus Melbourne Victory GMHBA Stadium 8120 Sat Nov 20 10.05pm Perth Glory versus Adelaide United HBF Park 17198 Sun Nov 21 4:05pm Newcastle Jets versus Central Coast Mariners McDonald Jones 6424 Sun Nov 21* 6:45pm* Macarthur FC versus Wellington Phoenix* McDonald Jones* 1188*

*Last minute venue change due to failed pitch inspection at Campbelltown, Stadium.

Round 2 from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.

Average attendance 6534.

Date Time (AEDT) Match Stadium Crowd Fri Nov 26 7:45pm Western United versus Perth Glory AAMI Park 3013 Sat Nov 27 5:05pm Wellington Phoenix versus Central Coast Mariners WIN Stadium 1512 Sat Nov 27 7:45pm Adelaide United versus Melbourne City Coopers Stadium 7017 Sat Nov 27 7:45pm Sydney FC versus Macarthur FC Netstrata Jubilee 6632 Sun Nov 28 4:05pm Melbourne Victory versus Brisbane Roar AAMI Park 13026 Sun Nov 28 6:15pm Western Sydney Wanderers versus Newcastle Jets CommBank Stadium 8003

Round 3 (men), Round 1 (women) from Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5.

Average for men's matches was 6599 , standalone women was 1034.

Date Time (AEDT) Match Stadium Crowd Fri Dec 3* 7:45pm Wellington Phoenix versus Western Sydney Wanderers WIN Stadium 1948* Fri Dec 3 7:45pm Canberra United versus Melbourne City Viking Park 1237 Sat Dec 4 5:05pm Brisbane Roar versus Adelaide United Moreton Daily Stadium 6549 Sat Dec 4 7:45pm Melbourne City versus Western United AAMI Park 7019 Sat Dec 4* 7:45pm Sydney FC versus Newcastle Jets* Netstrata Jubilee* 6943* Sat Dec 4 10:05pm Perth Glory versus Brisbane Roar Macedonia Park 830 Sun Dec 5 4:05pm Macarthur FC versus Central Coast Mariners BlueBet Stadium 3014 Sun Dec 5* 6:45pm Melbourne Victory versus Perth Glory* AAMI Park* 14122*

*Denotes double header with women's match. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.

Round 4 (men), Round 2 (women) from Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday, December 12.

Average for men's matches was 6059, standalone women was 1370.

Date Time (AEDT) Match Stadium Crowd Wed Dec 8 7:45pm Melbourne City versus Perth Glory AAMI Park 4081 Fri Dec 10* 7:45pm Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix* McDonald Jones Stadium* 6332* Fri Dec 10 7:45pm Brisbane Roar W versus Perth Glory W Perry Park 2239 Sat Dec 11 5:05pm Western United versus Brisbane Roar GMHBA Stadium 2845 Sat Dec 11 7:45pm Adelaide United versus Melbourne Victory Coopers Stadium 8145 Sat Dec 11* 7:45pm Western Sydney Wanderers versus Macarthur FC* CommBank Stadium* 8910* Sun Dec 12 4:05pm Melbourne City W versus Melbourne Victory W AAMI Park 1092 Sun Dec 12 6:15pm Central Coast Mariners versus Sydney FC Central Coast Stadium 6037 Sun Dec 12 6:15pm Adelaide United versus Canberra United Marden Sports Complex 780

*Denotes double header with women's match. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.

Round 5 (men), Round 3 (women) from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19.

Average for men's matches was 6844, standalone women was 877.

Date Time (AEDT) Match Stadium Crowd Fri Dec 17 7:45pm Western United versus Adelaide United AAMI Park 2353 Fri Dec 17 5:05pm Western Sydney Wanderers versus Newcastle Jets Wanderers Centre of Football 496 Sat Dec 18 5:05pm Central Coast Mariners versus Western Sydney Central Coast Stadium 4389 Sat Dec 18 5:05pm Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory Moretown Daily Stadium 1258 Sat Dec 18* 7:45pm Melbourne City versus Melbourne Victory* AAMI Park* 19640 Sun Dec 19 4:05pm Macarthur FC versus Newcastle Jets Campbelltown Stadium 2691 Sun Dec 19* 6:45pm Sydney FC versus Wellington Phoenix* Nestrata Jubilee Stadium* 5150

*Denotes double header with women's match. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.

The full 2021 A-League schedule can be found using this link.