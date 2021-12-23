Like every week, we will keep reporting the A-League's attendances. Below are the results for this past weekend's Men's Round 5 and Women's Round 3 matches.
Round 5's A-League Men's match attendances rose to the highest weekly average since the opening Round of this year's season. The A-League Women's Round 3 standalone matches average attendance however went to their lowest this campaign.
Past Weekends A-League Attendances
- Second highest average attendance for men, lowest for standalone women's matches.
- Men's Melbourne Derby recorded second highest attendance of the year.
- Friday, December 17's men's and women's matches recorded the lowest attendances of each A-League campaign.
The men's average attendance rose in large part due to the turnout of this season's first men's Melbourne Derby which attracted 19640 people. It is the second highest A-League Men's attendance after Round 1's Sydney Derby attracted 23118.
Round 5 men's and Round 3 women's also registered the lowest attendances of the season, 2353 and 496 people respectively, for both matches the took place on Friday, December 17.
One match for both the A-League Men's and Women's was postponed due to COVID-19 factors.
Scroll below to find the attendances so far including this past weekends. They are in chronological order. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.
Round 1 from Friday, November 19 to Sunday November 21.
Average attendance 10544.
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Match
|Stadium
|Attendance
|Fri Nov 19
|7:45pm
|Melbourne City versus Brisbane Roar
|AAMI Park
|7213
|Sat Nov 20
|7:45pm
|Western Sydney Wanderers versus Sydney FC
|CommBank Stadium
|23118
|Sat Nov 20
|7:45pm
|Western United versus Melbourne Victory
|GMHBA Stadium
|8120
|Sat Nov 20
|10.05pm
|Perth Glory versus Adelaide United
|HBF Park
|17198
|Sun Nov 21
|4:05pm
|Newcastle Jets versus Central Coast Mariners
|McDonald Jones
|6424
|Sun Nov 21*
|6:45pm*
|Macarthur FC versus Wellington Phoenix*
|McDonald Jones*
|1188*
*Last minute venue change due to failed pitch inspection at Campbelltown, Stadium.
Round 2 from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, November 28.
Average attendance 6534.
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Match
|Stadium
|Crowd
|Fri Nov 26
|7:45pm
|Western United versus Perth Glory
|AAMI Park
|3013
|Sat Nov 27
|5:05pm
|Wellington Phoenix versus Central Coast Mariners
|WIN Stadium
|1512
|Sat Nov 27
|7:45pm
|Adelaide United versus Melbourne City
|Coopers Stadium
|7017
|Sat Nov 27
|7:45pm
|Sydney FC versus Macarthur FC
|Netstrata Jubilee
|6632
|Sun Nov 28
|4:05pm
|Melbourne Victory versus Brisbane Roar
|AAMI Park
|13026
|Sun Nov 28
|6:15pm
|Western Sydney Wanderers versus Newcastle Jets
|CommBank Stadium
|8003
Round 3 (men), Round 1 (women) from Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5.
Average for men's matches was 6599 , standalone women was 1034.
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Match
|Stadium
|Crowd
|Fri Dec 3*
|7:45pm
|Wellington Phoenix versus Western Sydney Wanderers
|WIN Stadium
|1948*
|Fri Dec 3
|7:45pm
|Canberra United versus Melbourne City
|Viking Park
|1237
|Sat Dec 4
|5:05pm
|Brisbane Roar versus Adelaide United
|Moreton Daily Stadium
|6549
|Sat Dec 4
|7:45pm
|Melbourne City versus Western United
|AAMI Park
|7019
|Sat Dec 4*
|7:45pm
|Sydney FC versus Newcastle Jets*
|Netstrata Jubilee*
|6943*
|Sat Dec 4
|10:05pm
|Perth Glory versus Brisbane Roar
|Macedonia Park
|830
|Sun Dec 5
|4:05pm
|Macarthur FC versus Central Coast Mariners
|BlueBet Stadium
|3014
|Sun Dec 5*
|6:45pm
|Melbourne Victory versus Perth Glory*
|AAMI Park*
|14122*
*Denotes double header with women's match. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.
Round 4 (men), Round 2 (women) from Wednesday, December 8 to Sunday, December 12.
Average for men's matches was 6059, standalone women was 1370.
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Match
|Stadium
|Crowd
|Wed Dec 8
|7:45pm
|Melbourne City versus Perth Glory
|AAMI Park
|4081
|Fri Dec 10*
|7:45pm
|Newcastle Jets versus Wellington Phoenix*
|McDonald Jones Stadium*
|6332*
|Fri Dec 10
|7:45pm
|Brisbane Roar W versus Perth Glory W
|Perry Park
|2239
|Sat Dec 11
|5:05pm
|Western United versus Brisbane Roar
|GMHBA Stadium
|2845
|Sat Dec 11
|7:45pm
|Adelaide United versus Melbourne Victory
|Coopers Stadium
|8145
|Sat Dec 11*
|7:45pm
|Western Sydney Wanderers versus Macarthur FC*
|CommBank Stadium*
|8910*
|Sun Dec 12
|4:05pm
|Melbourne City W versus Melbourne Victory W
|AAMI Park
|1092
|Sun Dec 12
|6:15pm
|Central Coast Mariners versus Sydney FC
|Central Coast Stadium
|6037
|Sun Dec 12
|6:15pm
|Adelaide United versus Canberra United
|Marden Sports Complex
|780
*Denotes double header with women's match. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.
Round 5 (men), Round 3 (women) from Friday, December 17 to Sunday, December 19.
Average for men's matches was 6844, standalone women was 877.
|Date
|Time (AEDT)
|Match
|Stadium
|Crowd
|Fri Dec 17
|7:45pm
|Western United versus Adelaide United
|AAMI Park
|2353
|Fri Dec 17
|5:05pm
|Western Sydney Wanderers versus Newcastle Jets
|Wanderers Centre of Football
|496
|Sat Dec 18
|5:05pm
|Central Coast Mariners versus Western Sydney
|Central Coast Stadium
|4389
|Sat Dec 18
|5:05pm
|Brisbane Roar versus Melbourne Victory
|Moretown Daily Stadium
|1258
|Sat Dec 18*
|7:45pm
|Melbourne City versus Melbourne Victory*
|AAMI Park*
|19640
|Sun Dec 19
|4:05pm
|Macarthur FC versus Newcastle Jets
|Campbelltown Stadium
|2691
|Sun Dec 19*
|6:45pm
|Sydney FC versus Wellington Phoenix*
|Nestrata Jubilee Stadium*
|5150
*Denotes double header with women's match. Italic denotes standalone women's matches.
The full 2021 A-League schedule can be found using this link.