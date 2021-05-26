The A-League and W-League will be shown on free-to-air Network Ten and subscription streaming service Paramount+ for the next five years after the leagues sealed a new broadcast deal.

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) will sever ties with broadcasters Fox Sports, who have televised the A-League since its inaugural season in 2005, at the end of the 2020/21 competition.

The new deal with ViacomCBS, which owns Network Ten and Paramount+, begins next season.

As part of the deal, the first completed since the leagues separated from Football Australia, ViacomCBS has taken a small stake in the APL.

Under the arrangement, the A-League match of the round will be shown on Channel 10 and 10 Play on Demand on Saturday nights.

One W-League match will be broadcast live every Sunday on secondary channel 10 Bold.

A-League and W-League matches shown on free-to-air matches will also be simulcast on 10 Play.

Other games in both competitions will be behind a paywall on streaming service Paramount+ which launches in Australia on Wednesday, August 11.

"Fundamental to our strategy is a determination to ensure that we connect and engage with every Australian," APL managing director Danny Townsend said.

"This agreement starts that process by giving the game unprecedented reach and the backing of an absolutely iconic and globally renowned broadcaster.

"Football is played all over Australia, and the creative power that this partnership will deliver can unlock what we believe is an audience the game has never managed to reach before."

The combination of free-to-air exposure and streaming is a similar model to Rugby Australia's partnership with Nine Entertainment Co. and its streaming service Stan.

But unlike the rugby deal, which has Stan Sport as an additional charge, football will be covered in a Paramount+ subscription.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Australian Professional Leagues to become the new home of football for both the A-League and Westfield W-League, giving all Australians access to more football than ever before," Beverley McGarvey, chief content officer and executive vice president of ViacomCBS Australia and New Zealand, said.