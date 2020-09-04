Former Matilda and Western Sydney Wanderer, Yeoman-Dale, brings a wealth of experience into the team reeling from the loss of Amy Harrison and their trio of foreign stars.

A season in the commentary booth has left her desperate to get back on the pitch.

“I’m super excited to be back in the Red & Black this coming season,” said Yeoman-Dale.

“Missing last season was tough for me personally, but I loved seeing what the girls were able to achieve and I can’t wait to be part of it this season and go a little further.

“I want to do anything I can to help this club lift the trophy at the end of the season.”

“Georgia embodies a lot of what the Wanderers stand for – hard-work, resilience and overcoming the odds,” continued coach Dean Heffernan.

“Georgia is a very versatile player with a with a wealth of experience and we welcome her back to the club ahead of another big Westfield W-League season."

Dutch legend Zwaanswijk, who endeared himself to Australian football during a highly successful spell at Central Coast Mariners, brings a lot of playing experience to the head coaching role of the Wanderers' NPL1 team.

After a decade of huge success in the Eredivisie, the former Ajax youth will partner Labinot Haliti in the Wanderers set-up to help cover the gaps left by departing academy director Arthur Diles.

“For me, it’s great to see the players in games and training, so I am looking forward to supporting them where I can and to be able to assess their strengths and weaknesses,” said Zwaanswijk.

“I am looking forward to guiding and mentoring the team where possible in this short period.”

“Patrick has been in the shoes of these players and will be able to shape our Wanderers into leaders both on and off the field,” said academy director, Ian Crook.

“Patrick is a fantastic role model and I’m excited to see what he and Labinot can bring to the team.”