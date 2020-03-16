The A-League and W-League grand final will continue with games played in empty stadiums, Football Federation Australia says.

And Wellington Phoenix will play the remainder of their fixtures in Australia, FFA chief executive officer James Johnson told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

"This is an unprecedented time and extremely complex for the sport and society at large," Johnson said.

Howeever the FFA is intending to try to rush through to the end of the season with the remaining six rounds to be played within the space of three or four weeks.

But the plan also must work around Melbourne Victory and Phoenix facing two weeks quarantine after their flight from New Zealand.