The A-League Women's has seen another player suffer a season ending injury, with Canberra United starting goalkeeper Keeley Richards out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. The club have confirmed that they have signed Cristina Esposito as an injury replacement player.

Canberra United goalkeeper situation

Starting goalkeeper Keeley Richards will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Chloe Lincoln was substituted on in the last match after Esposito's injury, making her professional debut.

Canberra have signed Cristina Esposito as an injury replacement player for Richards.

More A-League Women's news can be found on The Women's Game.

Canberra United's hectic end to the season, that will see them play 6 games in 22 days, has just gotten more difficult. Head coach Vicky Linton confirmed to The Women's Game that starting goalkeeper Keeley Richards will be out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Richards has been United's starting goalkeeper since the end of January 2021. She kept her hold on the starting spot this 2021-22 seasons, playing every minute of the season entering Canberra's last match against Perth Glory.

The shot-stopper was substituted off in the 73rd minute after sustaining an injury, replaced by backup goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln who was making her professional debut. According to Linton, Canberra United can now confirm that Richards has sustained a knee injury and undergone surgery today.

This is the second injury to a goalkeeper this season for Canberra, with backup goalkeeper Beth Mason-Jones having been injured in a warmup just prior to Christmas.

The club have also confirmed they signed Cristina Esposito on an injury replacement contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. She and 17-year old Lincoln, who was a scholarship player until a month ago, are now Canberra's two options between the posts.

The full A-League Women's schedule can be found using this link.