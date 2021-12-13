Perth Glory was scheduled to meet Canberra United on December 18 for their Round 3 fixture, in what was supposed to be a home based match. However, it has now been postponed.

Canberra played their first two matches in the Australian Capital Territory and then in South Australia respectively. Due to Western Australia's hard border they would be unable to fly to Perth without quarantining upon arrival.

Western Australian premier Mark McGowan announced on Monday evening that the state plays to allow interstate and international travel without the current quarantine restrictions starting on February 5, 2022.

Perth Glory Women have six other matches until that date, excluding the postponed one. Three of these are home matches. The squad returned to Western Australia from Queensland after their Round 2 match against Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

The Perth Glory Men for their part have been on the road since after their Round 2 match against Western United. Their next scheduled home match scheduled for January 15.

With the confirmation of border restrictions remaining in place for nearly two more months, both Perth Glory teams are expected to see their schedules altered. One would expect the women to have an extend road trip with the men's squad having their extended throughout January.

The Australian Premier Leagues have stated that they will announce a plan for both Glory teams on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

