THE IMPACT SO FAR OF COVID-19 ON AUSTRALIAN FOOTBALL

* All levels of football have been shut down. The A-League is suspended until at least April 22 while lower-tiers of the game are on hold until at least May 31.

* Socceroos World Cup qualifiers for March and June have been postponed until later in the year.

* Australia's participation in the Copa America is in doubt after that tournament was postponed until June 2021.

* Olympic postponement until 2021 affects the Olyroos and Matildas.

* Matildas' friendlies in April against United States and Canada both cancelled.

* FFA has stood down 70 per cent of staff following A-League's postponement.

* An unnamed Newcastle Jets player and a member of Wellington Phoenix's football staff have both tested positive to the virus.

* Over half of the A-League's 11 clubs - Perth Glory, Central Coast Mariners, Western Sydney Wanderers, Newcastle Jets, Adelaide United and Brisbane Roar - have stood down players and staff effective immediately.

* The PFA has threatened legal action against clubs unless players are reinstated.

* Players have also instructed the union to demand a commitment from Fox Sports to their broadcast agreement with FFA amid concerns they are considering walking out on the $57 million-a-year deal.