Of the 1,000 girls interviewed between 11 and 17, a whopping 60% said "nothing could be done" to entice them back into team sports after the pandemic.

A quarter also revealed that they had no intention of returning to sport whatsoever, having "simply lost interest".

This is despite the vast majority of teenage girls interviewed acknowledging they both enjoyed and knew about the positive physical health and mental wellbeing aspects of sports participation.

Instead, there has been a significant increase in 'screen time' as the biggest replacement factor for sports and outdoor exercise, with over 91% reporting they had swapped the training ground for technology and 63% reporting increased social media use.

Australian Diamonds netball player Gretel Bueta said the findings highlight the vital importance of encouraging the nation’s young women to stay in the game.

“What is so interesting about Suncorp’s latest research is that despite young women being at risk of leaving their chosen team sport, they clearly recognise the positive impact it can have on their lives.

"Speaking from experience, I know the wins are just as important as the losses to build that inner grit we need to handle life.

“We, as role models, family members and friends, have the chance to remind these same girls why getting back into the game can help nurture skills such as perseverance, resilience and confidence.

"I encourage Australia to come together at this essential moment to ensure we don’t lose young women from team sport.”