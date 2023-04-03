Chelsea's irrepressible Sam Kerr is the toast of her adoring teammates once more after she notched her landmark 50th goal in England's Women's Super League.

The Matildas captain began the week when she steps back into national colours with a brilliant second-half strike in the champions' 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Scotland and England defenders will have to be on their guard to tame Kerr, who was lavished with praise after her cleverly directed toe-poke finish enabled her to reach the half-century in just 62 WSL games.

Only Arsenal's Dutch great Vivienne Mediema, who got there at a rate of a goal a game, has ever achieved the feat quicker.

Kerr might have had a double - or even more - after one shot struck the crossbar but, in any case, Chelsea were never threatened as Jelena Cankovic and Guro Reiten put them two up before halftime.

Kerr's 56th minute goal was another of her specials, as she cut inside before poking the ball high into the corner past Villa keeper Hannah Hampton, who later made a smart save to stop her doubling her tally.

The half-century drew high praise for Chelsea boss Emma Hayes. Asked what the Australian meant to the club, she told Sky Sports: "Everything to this team - because we can count on her.

"She's been fit and available, our only out-and-out striker this half of the season.

"It's been challenging for us but, with someone like Sam, she not only makes a difference on the pitch, she makes it off the field too."

Norwegian international Reiten was equally effusive about her illustrious teammate.

"You talk about her goals but Sam means so much to this team, the work she puts in every single day and the person that she is. Then, obviously when we need her, she steps up and scores.

"That toe-poke she's been talking about for weeks, so she was so happy scoring one of those."

The win, following Chelsea's nerve-racking midweek Champions League shootout victory over Lyon, moved the Blues to within one point of WSL leaders Manchester United while also enjoying a game in hand.

Arsenal, who lost Australian international Caitlin Foord to what appeared a hamstring injury, came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 and leapfrogged their title rivals into third.

Aggie Beever-Jones scored a last-gasp winner to hand Everton a narrow 2-1 victory over Tottenham, while Leicester moved off the foot of the table with Carrie Jones' last-minute winner at home to Reading.