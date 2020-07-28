The upcoming W-League season could prove to be one of the most transcending seasons ever.

With Australia announced as hosts of the 2023 World Cup, it brings plenty of financial reward into FFA’s coffers. Despite the uncertainty surrounding football due to COVID19, one thing isn’t in doubt, the need to invest in women’s football down under.

The only way to make more money is to then spend it. FFA are apparently considering paying marquee wages for certain world stars as they look to inject fresh life into a competition that will lose a number of high profile Matildas who are heading to Europe.

If FFA want bang for their buck, they need to look beyond the Green & Gold and look for foreign stars who bring quality, style and a touch of panache to the W-League.

1) Denise O’Sullivan

The unique person in this list in that she has played in the W-League before, but only in guest stints for Canberra (2018/19) and Western Sydney (2019/20). We simply didn’t get to see enough of her.

The Irish star was a back to back MVP for North Carolina Courage in back to back NWSL championship winning years.

She is one of the most complete and accomplished footballers in professional football. Her coaches Vera Pauw (Ireland), Paul Riley (North Carolina) and Dean Heffernan (Western Sydney) have all described her as ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’.

Her team-mates routinely describe her as the most important player in their team due to her work ethic and ability to play all over the field.

In fact Western Sydney were heading towards W-League glory last season when her seven game guest stint came to an end, with the Wanderers falling down straight after.

Blessed with movie star looks, a fun personality as well as amazing football talent, O’Sullivan is the perfectly marketable athlete.

She will be hoping to lead Ireland to its first World Cup when the ‘greatest show on earth’ heads down under in 2023, so we may as well get her started now.

Would be worth every penny.