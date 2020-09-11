It is exactly 20 years since Forman led the Matildas in their first game against Germany in Canberra, and despite the 3-0 loss in front of 25,000 fans, the star midfielder got to live out an experience that she admits was beyond her wildest dreams.

“One of the major highlights of my career was playing and leading the Matildas in an Olympic Games,” reminisces Forman, who was capped 77 times for Australia. “I remember watching the Olympics when I was a kid and I never imagined that one day I too would be an Olympian.

“I am humbly honoured to be a part of the Olympic family.”

Australia drew 1-1 with Sweden in their second game in front of 33,000 spectators at the Sydney Football Stadium. Their final game was a 2-1 loss to Brazil at the same venue with 30,000 in attendance.

Forman, who carved out an illustrious international career including appearing in two World Cups, admits the Olympic experience was a major step forward for Australian women’s football.

“The games were amazing, walking onto the field on home soil makes a difference. We did our best in all of our games and I truly believe that our performances at the Sydney 2000 Olympics became a changing point for the Matildas.”

Forman also played 283 games for Danish powerhouse Fortuna Hjørring, winning 10 trophies including five league titles and five cups. She now lives in Denmark where she runs the prestigious Dana Cup, an international youth soccer tournament. She is hoping the Tokyo games goes ahead in 2021.

“Just as we hope for our own Dana Cup, I hope COVID19 is settled in time for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021.

“The Matildas have proven they can perform at the highest level and we are all waiting for their next big achievement and Tokyo could be the one.“