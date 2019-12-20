A derby to remember

After a long history of derby wins for Sydney FC, tonight’s game had a very different story.

The Sky Blues were down 2-0 within the first seven minutes, with the Western Sydney Wanderers putting on a performance like never before.

Their 5-0 triumph saw them win their first derby in five years.

Now we have a derby that’s equally as passionate and fast-paced as the men.

Tonight’s game has proven that the W-League has the quality and the momentum to be a real showstopper. The fast ball movement and quality of attacking chances made the game an absolute spectacle.

Tonight’s match was the first time since the Western Sydney Wanderers joined the W-League where it felt like the derby magic was alive.

The intensity and aggression of the match is something that fans won’t want to miss in the next derby in Round Twelve, and in the finals when these two top teams inevitably will play each other again.