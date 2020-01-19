The Wanderers are back

After a 4-0 thrashing last week against Brisbane Roar, the Wanderers were adamant on showing the league that they’re still a force to be reckoned with.

Caitlin Cooper started the comeback in the fourth minute, scoring her first goal of the season by heading the ball into the top corner to take the lead, before the Wanderers added two more goals to their name.

Today was a game the Wanderers really needed to win to keep challenging with Melbourne City and Sydney FC – and although their performance wasn’t at its best, they proved that they’re on their way back to their former glory.

Vine stepped up in the absence of Lynn Williams – the striker was able to set up some attacking opportunities for her team through quick passes and intelligent runs, as well as adding her name to the scoresheet in the second half from a composed strike into the corner set up by Ella Mastrantonio.

Denise O’Sullivan controlled the midfield in her last game in the red and black, while Ella Mastrantonio dribbled through Perth’s defence and played perfect balls through to the Wanderers attack.

The red and black are on their way back.