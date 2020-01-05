You can always rely on Natasha Dowie

The striker not only scores goals but creates opportunities for her teammates and leads through her actions.

The Englishwoman scored the first goal of the match after 10 minutes – a sharp header from a Darian Jenkins' cross.

Dowie’s goal set the standard for the game, and put Melbourne in good stead for the remainder of the match.

The 31-year old was physical on the ball as always, and despite copping a few knocks, Dowie was resilient and keen to get involved wherever possible.

Though you usually find Dowie front and centre scoring the goals, today she also made a couple of attacking runs on the wing and delivered a cross into the middle.

You can always count on Natasha Dowie and today was no exception.