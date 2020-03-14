1. Sydney FC were simply cleaner with the ball

In a scrappy game, the Sky Blues had the better touches and were more accurate with their touches.

Sofia Huerta, Natalia Tobin, Taylor Ray and Lindsay Agnew stood out.

Huerta was excellent with her clever touches and skilful play. She had 61 touches, laid 32 passes with a 78% accuracy rate.



Agnew was dangerous all afternoon and pulled of some clever passes. Tobin and Ray were always involved.

For Victory, Haley Hanson was the only player that had above 70% for her passing accuracy. This summed up the game for the Victorians, not enough composure and clean ball to team mates.

Poor decision making didn’t help with classy forward Natasha Dowie getting poor service all day.