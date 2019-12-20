Formation change made the difference

A half time substitution and a formation change for Melbourne City was all they needed to get the three points tonight.

Lauren Barnes entered the field in the 46th minute and immediately made a difference. Barnes experience provided strength, leadership composure to Melbourne. The three at the back formation allowed more width for City, creating more chances and more space for the wingbacks to get high. City seemed more comfortable and confident with the changed formation.

With Barnes coming on and with a changed formation, City were able to score a goal in the 61st minute. Steph Catley took a free kick which rebounded off the post and fell to the head of Rebekah Stott, who made no mistake of touching it into the back of the net.

Perth remain 8th on the ladder after tonight’s defeat, whilst City go four points clear at the top of the table.

61'| GOOOOOOOOALLLLLL!

Catley's free kick from just outside the box comes off the bar but Simon is there to follow it up and heads towards goal before Stott gets on the end of it to help it over the line! 1-0#MCYvPER #WLeague pic.twitter.com/Hznz1LUjN6

— Melbourne City FC 🏙️ (@MelbourneCity) December 19, 2019 ">