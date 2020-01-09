Simon’s making a comeback

After a number of recent hamstring and ankle injuries, Kyah Simon’s proved that she’s back and ready to go.

The striker had her name on the scoresheet in less than five minutes – a low and hard strike into the bottom corner.

She scored her second goal of the game just before the half time whistle, taking a penalty after Sham Khamis fouled Claire Emslie for the second time.

Simon set up a number of chances for Melbourne and created her own goal scoring opportunities on multiple occasions.

It was Simon’s pass that found Emslie before she was fouled in the box and awarded the first penalty of the match.

The 28-year-old has been rewarded for her hard work by being named in the Matildas squad for the Olympic qualifiers that was announced earlier in the week.

