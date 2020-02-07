RETURN OF THE OLD NEW NORMAL

Steph Catley at left-back, Kyah Simon up front. It's not unusual and it certainly doesn't take a genius, but for too many reasons to count this hasn't been the Matildas set up for what feels like a lifetime.

At times since, we've paid the price. Simon's presence up front - her deadly sense of poise and experience - settles the players around her. We were playing a high-tempo, quick pass and move rotational strategy in the forward third much more effectively tonight than we have usually under Ante Milicic.

Simon holds the ball excellently and her ability to either release at the right moment or shoot under pressure, almost never losing possession, is a massively underrated attribute in a striker.

We'll be the first to admit, there were a few question marks over the veteran's inclusion, despite her absences being injury related, due to the plethora of young Matildas knocking at that door.

But Milicic's confidence has paid off and to see him egging on her every touch from the sideline...well, it was heartwarming.

Catley's presence at fullback was similarly engrossing. She allowed Chloe Logarzo so much freedom in front of her, in general, her combinations with Caitlin Foord are mouth-watering. We have suffered from the attacking qualities of our fullbacks, especially when Catley was filling in at centrehalf. There was no sign of any susceptibility on the wings tonight.

At the risk of rambling too long in this section, we want to quickly throw Katrina Gorry in here as well. Again, her experience made the difference in timing those release passes.

There are still problems, don't get us wrong. Taiwan were weak tonight by any measure. But you can only beat who's in front of you and we bloody belted them tonight.