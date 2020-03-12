WE KNOCK THEM IN FOR FUN

We can definitely start with a few positives because Olympic qualification isn't supposed to be easy and at times, we played some mouth-watering football.

Ante Milicic's combination play looks phenomenal when it's in full effect. The mobility that we possess in our forward line means we play on the counter attack with such dynamism and fluidity that we're near unstoppable.

But as the likes of Kyah Simon, Chloe Logarzo and even Katrina Gorry showed in glimpses, when we have someone pulling the strings behind Sam Kerr, we can also control games magnificently right where we want to.

21 goals in five games is a whopping return and a glowing reflection on the qualities of the likes of Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Simon.

There are a lot of reasons to get excited about our forward line, because we have a brand new scoring brigade finding confidence now that Lisa De Vanna appears to have made way.

Hayley Raso, Emily van Egmond and Logarzo are all turning into regular goalscorers, fresh off fantastic W-League campaigns.

While the shift towards the English Women's Super League has been well-covered, the W-League influence is also telling.

Van Egmond in particular has had a remarkable run of performances. Just a few caps of the century, she's back to her devastating best in a Matildas shirt.