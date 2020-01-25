No pressure, no problem

Sitting towards the bottom of the table and with no chance of making finals, you might expect a poor performance from Adelaide United.

But without the pressure and fear that might usually plague this team, they were instead able to play freely and more comfortably than they have all season.

From the beginning of the match Adelaide played with an air of confidence, pressing the Wanderers well and winning the ball back quickly.

They had a few early chances that put the Wanderers under pressure, most notably a shot from Emily Condon that hit the cross bar within the first five minutes of the game.

A quarter of an hour into the match, Chelsie Dawber added her name to the scoresheet, with Mallory Weber scoring goals number two and three, making the final score 3-2.

Adelaide have nothing to lose, and this attitude brought out their best performance this season.

There are only a few rounds left for the Lady Reds, but if they go into their remaining games with the same approach as they took tonight, there’s sure to be some more exciting football on the horizon.