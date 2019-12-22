Struggling in the final third

Despite possession statistics being in favour of Adelaide United, they still weren’t able to get any points on the board tonight – and that’s largely due to mistakes being made in the front third.

There was too much cheap turnover and Adelaide’s players weren’t supporting each other on the ball. Their players often found themselves holding onto the ball for too long before being tackled and losing possession.

Although they had some decent build up play, Adelaide weren’t able to keep possession for long enough to have any real front third chances.

Too many touches on the ball and not releasing attacking passes early enough killed Adelaide’s opportunity to win the game tonight.

United had three or four chances within the first 10 minutes from some early mistakes from Canberra, but they weren’t able to capitalise. They’ve only scored three goals in five games and are winless at the end of Round Six.