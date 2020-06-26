EIGHT STADIUMS IN AUSTRALIA 

  • Stadium Australia, Sydney (the final), capacity: 70,000
  • Sydney Football Stadium, capacity: 42,512
  • Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, capacity: 30,052
  • Brisbane Stadium, capacity: 52,263
  • Perth Rectangular Stadium, capacity: 22,225
  • Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, capacity: 18,435
  • Newcastle Stadium, capacity: 25,945
  • York Park, Launceston, Tasmania, capacity: 22,065

FIVE STADIUMS IN NEW ZEALAND

  • Eden Park, Auckland (opening game), capacity: 48,276
  • Wellington Stadium, capacity: 39,000
  • Christchurch Stadium, capacity: 22,556
  • Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, capacity: 25,111
  • Dunedin Stadium, capacity: 28,744

Proposed dates

10 July to 20 August