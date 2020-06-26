Here is our updated list of the most recent information regarding host cities, stadiums and proposed dates for the Australian and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup.
EIGHT STADIUMS IN AUSTRALIA
- Stadium Australia, Sydney (the final), capacity: 70,000
- Sydney Football Stadium, capacity: 42,512
- Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, capacity: 30,052
- Brisbane Stadium, capacity: 52,263
- Perth Rectangular Stadium, capacity: 22,225
- Hindmarsh Stadium, Adelaide, capacity: 18,435
- Newcastle Stadium, capacity: 25,945
- York Park, Launceston, Tasmania, capacity: 22,065
FIVE STADIUMS IN NEW ZEALAND
- Eden Park, Auckland (opening game), capacity: 48,276
- Wellington Stadium, capacity: 39,000
- Christchurch Stadium, capacity: 22,556
- Waikato Stadium, Hamilton, capacity: 25,111
- Dunedin Stadium, capacity: 28,744
Proposed dates
10 July to 20 August
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Infantino excited to see WWC in Aust-NZ
The Women's World Cup is not a development tournament, but Europe's snub raises real issues
Exclusive: Gielnik's dream for the 2023 World Cup's legacy
Latest News
Opinion: Will the WSL Adapt or Get Passed By?
27 Jun 2020
W-League in spotlight after WWC clinched
26 Jun 2020
Sam Kerr primed for home World Cup glory
26 Jun 2020