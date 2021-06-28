It has been 752 Days since the June 7, 2019 Women’s World Cup kickoff in France. We are now 752 Days from the July 20, 2023 Women’s World Cup kickoff in Australia and New Zealand.

The jointly-held event was awarded one year ago. Since then a lot of work has been done by both Footballing Associations.

To accommodate for the biggest ever women’s world cup event, which will see the number of teams grow to 32 from the 24 in 2019, a total of 10 stadiums in nine cities have been announced earlier this year.

Four host cities will in New Zealand: Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau - Eden Park, Dunedin/Ōtepoti - Dunedin Stadium, Hamilton/Kirikiriroa - Waikato Stadium and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara - Wellington Stadium.

The other five host cities will be in Australia: Adelaide - Hindmarsh Stadium, Brisbane - Brisbane Stadium, Melbourne - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Perth - Perth Rectangular Stadium and Sydney - Stadium Australia and Sydney Football Stadium.

The opening match will be held in Auckland while the final will be held in Sydney.