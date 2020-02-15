Ray, still only 18, has suffered two ACL injuries already in her career. The latest of which meant a 13 month spell on the sidelines.

It was a fitting return for the teenage prodigy, who suffered the horrible injury in a 3-0 win against the Wanderers this time last year.

"Taylor [Ray] was outstanding," Juric said.

"She hasn't played for a long time, I know her qualities and she's one of the smartest footballer's on our team."

Ray's inclusion sparked Sydney, who had taken their foot off the gas after scoring two early goals.

The Sky Blues went on to finish the game with a goal and a convincing 3-0 Derby payback.

12 months ago @SydneyFC’s Taylor Ray was preparing for a clash with @wswanderersfc. She would start and suffer an ACL injury for the second time in her career. This arvo she’s back in the @WLeague for the first time...and it’s another derby! Catch it live on @kayosports from 5pm. pic.twitter.com/6kbxDHPCof — Ben Homer (@benhomer23) February 15, 2020

"I'm happy, and I'm happy for the girls more than anything," Juric said.

"We have the Premiership on top of the board, we're aiming for that and this is a step towards that.

"Today we tinkered a little bit and we had the right personnel to match up, we stepped up and showed what a squad we are.

"We just need to put the pressure on City, with two games to go until the finals you need that momentum."