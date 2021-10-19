The announcement comes as 10 ViacomCBS takes over coverage of the A-Leagues, FFA Cup and international matches after having won broadcasting rights earlier this year. 10 have already started covering Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup games after the Round of 32.

Their new football commentary team will be composed of Andy Harper, Simon Hill, Niav Owens, Scott Mackinnon and Tara Rushton who will host all A-Leagues, Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches. Upon the announcement by 10 ViacomCBS, Tara Rushton said:

“Football is my passion, and I am fortunate to have spent the last decade of my career immersed in the sport.

“I am grateful and excited to continue my work in football with 10 and Paramount+ and the team being assembled. I am really looking forward to the new season ahead.”

Also on 10's football commentary team are former Socceroos Mark Milligan, Luke Wilkshire and Bruce Djite, A-League players Archie Thompson and Alex Brosque and Matildas Georgia and Amy Chapman who will provide expert commentary and analysis. When announced Archie Thompson stated:

“I couldn’t be more excited to start this new role with 10 ViacomCBS, they have some fresh and exciting plans for broadcast that I think the fans are really going to love.

“The A-Leagues competition is set to be epic with some huge player signings. Bring on the new era of Australian football!”

The new broadcast agreement will now include one A-League Men's game on Saturday night on Network 10 and one A-League Women's match on Sunday free to air on 10 Bold. Those matches will be simulcast on 10 Play.

Two live A-League Men's matches will also be broadcast on Saturday evenings on Paramount+ as well the remainder of the A-League Men's and Women's matches. Games will include expert commentary, highlights and analysis.

The season kicks off with the A-League Men on Friday, 19 November and the A-League Women on Friday, 3 December. In the interim football fans also have Matildas, Socceroos and FFA Cup matches broadcast by 10 ViacomCBS to enjoy.

The full A-Leagues broadcasting schedules can be found using this link.