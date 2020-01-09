Just in case you were beginning to pin the crown on Western Sydney Wanderers, turns out City can pile on the goals as well.

Four of the best in fact, past a hapless Canberra United side that are now beginning to question whether that early season resurgence under Heather Garriock was just a flash in the pan.

Kyah Simon broke the deadlock after just five minutes in one way traffic for most of the match, with Claire Emslie tucking away a confidence-building penalty soon after before Simon added another before half-time.

The last word was well worth the wait however, van Egmond showing the crowd how it's done with an incredible volley to round off the scoring on the 76th minute.

When asked post-match whether the flick up and looping rocket was intentional (it clearly was), without skipping a beat, van Egmond's response was equally clinical.

"Yeah, I learned it off you," she said.

"That's just credit to our defence, we've been working on it all season and I think it's finally starting to come together.

"It's taken us a few games to really get into the swing of things. We've had players come in from a lot of different leagues and now we're starting to make a statement across the league.

"It's what we want for the rest of the season."

Melbourne City wore black armbands for the occasion in respect for the victims of the ongoing bushfire crisis, with many of the squad organising their own personal fundraising efforts.

Van Egmond said that the club were intent on doing whatever they could.

"We're doing our part - it's devastating what's happening around Australia at the moment so we'll keep doing whatever we can."