'We knew': Passionate Kerr stars in feisty Matildas win

'Tired' yet deadly Kerr reaches another Matildas milestone

Aussie high five has Olympics in sight

Wanderers call on Olyroo: 'Show us what his qualities are'

Roar veteran leaves Brisbane: 'This club was my family'

Most Read

Kerr: 'It's not easy as an Australian footballer'

Incredible Kerr triumphs Conti Cup despite Foord masterclass

Kerr's English domination: 'This is what I came here for'