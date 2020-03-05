The Matildas turned on the smiles for fans in Newcastle after training for their crucial Olympic qualifier clash with Vietnam on Friday night - check out our pics!
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Unchanged Matildas set for Golden playoff
Matilda admits she'd lost love for game
Matildas seek to crack 'park the bus' code
Latest News
Matildas meet the fans - epic pic special
5 Mar 2020
The weekend's best tips and predictions
5 Mar 2020
Exclusive: Weedon’s Way
5 Mar 2020