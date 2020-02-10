Van Egmond notched three past the hapless Thais as the Matildas ran rampant in the second half, running out 6-0 winners.

It means Australia now have 13 goals in two games, with final Group B opponents China their toughest test on the horizon.

"Yeah I'm happy, but more happy about the result, we came out with a real objective to be ruthless and we did that," van Egmond said.

"Kyah (Simon) impressed me, to come back into the squad and do really well, nab two goals and our defence was solid, to keep another cleansheet we can't fault them."

"I'm really proud of the girls and now we move on to China."

The Matildas started slow, with final passes breaking down in the attacking third, but two quick-fire goals before half-time paved the way for a relentless demolition job in the second half.

"Yeah (we were frustrated)," van Egmond admitted.

"We had to be calm and play our football. We scored two before the break, which was good, and then we came out and put the game to bed. I couldn't be more proud of the girls.

"I honestly don't care who scores, as long as we win the game.

"Of course it's a special moment to get a hat-trick, but I just to win the game and now we look towards China.

"It's going to be a tough game, so we're going to go out there with the right mindset."