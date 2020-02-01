From a neutral's perspective it's heartwarming to see Wilson, a seasoned campaigner who has waited a long time for her shot at the head coaching role - albeit on an interim basis - notch her first win.

It's not lost on all of us that she becomes only the second female coach in the W-League this season. Once again, ridiculous as it may be, her and fellow struggler Heather Garriock appear to be flying the flag for Australian female coaches.

A responsibility perhaps greater than that on the shoulders of their own players.

It was a physical match, worthy of two teams near the bottom of the ladder. After a cagey first half Newcastle earned a goal from nothing, when Amber Brooks was adjudged to have handballed inside her own penalty area from a very inconspicuous cross.

Tara Andrews stood up and calmly converted the resulting spot kick, her fifth goal of the campaign (and third penalty) leaving her only one short of Natasha Dowie in second place.

A competitor for the golden boot aside, Newcastle discovered a lot of promise down their right flank in the second - Tessa Tamplin and Jenna Kingsley working to great affect - and soon doubled the advantage through breakout star Renee Pountney.

CHECK OUT OUR FULL HIGHLIGHTS GALLERY ABOVE!

While Andrews fluffed a cross through her legs, Pountney settled and drove a phenomenal shot stinging into the top right corner, leaving the otherwise demonstrable Sarah Willacy no chance.

Adelaide were poor in the wake of what could have been a breakout win against Western Sydney Wanderers last week, a symbol of the inconsistency that has plagued the side under Ivan Karlovic.

As a result, Adelaide now replace the Jets at the bottom of the ladder, with Newcastle moving above Perth Glory, albeit with a game in hand.

All of the bottom three have had uptakes in form over the past few weeks, in part due to the chaos occurring as W-League's big stars ship off on European transfers or international camps.

But there still hasn't been a team that have shown they're genuinely anything to get excited about for next season...at least yet.

Perhaps one of the W-League's rare Australian female coaches, Ash Wilson - and one of its most underrated goalscorers, Tara Andrews - can provide that spark.

But there is a lot left to be seen.