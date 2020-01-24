Chloe Logarzo has gone from football rejection due to their short stature, to a W-League giant at Sydney FC. Recap her best moments here before she ships off to the Women's Super League.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
From 16 to Superstar: Caitlin Foord's Greatest Sydney Moments
Foord: 'With a heavy heart, Thursday was my last game'
This Week's Incredible W-League Stats & Broken Records
Latest News
'Thanks Mat!' – Mooy signs $10m Brighton deal
24 Jan 2020
Three Things We Learnt: The Big Blue
24 Jan 2020
From Rejection to Dual Championships: Chloe Logarzo's Greatest Sydney Moments
24 Jan 2020